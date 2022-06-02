STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

A novel idea

Reverse logistic app Dump allows resale of books available at the click of a button

Published: 02nd June 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Vidhyuth and Meenal Sharma

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bookchor, which held Lock the Box book sale in the city recently has launched the country’s first Reverse logistic app called ‘Dump’. The app allows users to sell used books to Bookchor. The company collects used books from readers across India through reverse logistics (supply chain management that moves goods from customers back to the sellers or manufacturer). The co-owner of the company, Vidhyuth Sharma, opens up to CE about the response of second-hand booksellers and purchasers from Hyderabad and a lot more about the Dump app that is to keep the habit of reading alive and effortless.

The pandemic was a difficult time for all. So was it for Bookchor, but it was the time when the company realised that people do not have a place to sell their pre-loved books in India and wanted to find a solution for them. That’s how they created the ‘Dump’ app that allows anybody to sell their old books to make space for new ones on their shelves. Books will be collected at doorstep. 

“Some are bibliophiles, but most readers like myself are just readers. We don’t like hoarding. We read, absorb and then allow others to enjoy the books, and also to make space on the shelf for other books. The application allows readers to sell their books to Bookchor. Bookchor then sells it to other readers. The app is perhaps the first reverse logistic app in the country. Since we are not a big company, the logistics are difficult for us, but it’s for the readers we are doing it.

Our aim is to inculcate the habit of reading among Indians. Earlier, books were expensive and rare books were hard to find, we are just making it easier through our platform,” says Vidhyuth. Bookchor, an e-bookstore is the brainchild of the couple Vidhyuth and Meenal which has three million registered readers looking for used books, old rare books, and textbooks is based out of Sonipat, Haryana. Bookchor sells pre-loved books online pan-India, making them available at the click of a button. “We always sell more books in Hyderabad, more than in other cities.

Hyderabad has that love for reading. But, I was astonished when a girl from the city just recently asked Bookchor to pick up 600 books she wanted to sell. We collected all the books, and they are now on sale for other readers,” Vidhyuth said. Adding, “It was the biggest order we got for collecting books from an individual so far.”

Initially named Bookthief, the company’s annual turnover is around`6 Crore. but, the intention is not just profit. Vidhyuth is a simple man, he does not even own a car. He rides a bicycle to his office, that is 13 km away from his home in Sonipat

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp