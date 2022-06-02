Hyderabad railway stations to soon get charging stations for e-vehicles

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Next time you go to prominent railway stations in the city like Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Begumpet, you can fully charge your electric car while giving a send-off to friends or relatives.At a time when parking a vehicle at railways stations is becoming a Herculean task, the move by South Central Railway (SCR) to create EV charging facilities are expected to encourage EV users to charge at the station premises when they come to drop their dear ones.

As part of Centre’s initiative to reduce carbon emission at all major cities by 2030, SCR has awarded a contract for setting up E-Vehicle Charging stations at 32 important railway stations. Accordingly, the first such facility has been introduced at Hy-derabad Station (Nampally).

Secunderabad Division has taken up the provision of electric vehicle charging facility across 32 stations in its jurisdiction. They include Begumpet, Hitec City, Fatehnagar, Lakdi-ka-pul, Sanjeevaiah Park, Ghatkesar, Warangal and Khammam.

SCR GM (in-charge) Arun Kumar Jain said: “Railways has consistently been taking several initiatives towards sustainable mass transportation while ensuring the green environment and clean energy, and this marks another important step in this direction.”