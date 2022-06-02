Report on addressing harassment of women in film, TV world submitted

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A high-level committee comprising bureaucrats, law experts, representatives from the film and television industry and members of civil society to look into the issue of harassment being faced by women in the film and television industry in the State submitted its report to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar at the BRKR Bhavan on Wednesday. The committee requested the State government to implement the recommendations.

Addressing the meeting, the CS suggested that all the stakeholders in the film and other media industry come together to address these issues. He also advised the representatives of the film and TV industry to consider online membership of the unions.Stressing the need to create awareness on the various provisions, Somesh Kumar said, “There is a need to come out with SOPs.”

Hyderabad Mayor G Vijayalakshmi, MA&UD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, Women Safety Wing Additional DGP Swathi Lakra, film director N Shankar, Telugu Film Producers Council president C. Kalyan, NALSAR V-C Prof. Vasanthi and others were present.

Committee formed to ensure women safety

The high level committee to was set up by the Telangana government look into the issue of harassment being faced by women in the film and TV industry in the State