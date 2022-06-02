STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ZF opens largest software hub in Hyderabad

This facility is the largest software hub for the ZF Group. With the expansion and new facility, ZF Tech Centre plans to create extensive job opportunities within Telangana.

Published: 02nd June 2022 07:14 AM

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The global technology company supplying systems for passenger cars and commercial vehicles, ZF, has strengthened its technology footprint in India with the launch of an expanded facility in Hyderabad, on Wednesday.

This facility is the largest software hub for the ZF Group. With the expansion and new facility, ZF Tech Centre plans to create extensive job opportunities within Telangana. The emphasis on growth and talent will be in key technology areas of AI applications, data sciences and digitalisation, with a strong focus in developing technologies in digital twin and simulations and cyber security. 

The centre will also be a hub for key competencies for product development including systems engineering and project management and supports various advanced engineering projects in domains of system functions as well as on autonomous driving. The new facility is the largest software hub for the ZF Group, spread over 300,000 sq. ft.

Inaugurating the new tech centre, IT Minister KT Rama Rao said ZF joins the list of global companies to have their biggest hub in Hyderabad. “We have invited ZF to be a part of Telangana Mobility Valley and already Hyundai has become a part of it. We are focusing on economics, not politics,” he said.

Suresh KV, president and Regional Head for ZF in India said, “ZF will help make vehicles faster, cleaner, efficient, and greener. This new Tech Centre will help contribute to the overall needs of the stakeholders and impact our technological contribution- enabling us to partner with OEMs on their e- mobility, VMC and safety requirements.”

