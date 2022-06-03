Govt to build affordable flats for senior citizens in Sahabhavana Township

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, one block comprising 100 flats of 1BHK at Bandlaguda residential flats in Sahabhavana Township has been earmarked exclusively for senior citizens with several facilities for them.The block has been named as Prashanthi Enclave in Bandlaguda. There is no such venture for senior citizens anywhere else in the State.

The facilities include a health centre, waiting for lounge, library, indoor games, laundry, dining room, musical entertainment, two suites, four guest rooms, lawn, thematic garden, benches for relaxation, pathways for walking, common kitchen, interaction space and restricted entry for outsiders into the senior citizens’ block. The one BHK plot has an area of 645 sq ft consisting of a hall, room and a kitchen.

With the State government providing an opportunity for middle-class families to own well-developed flats in Hyderabad, more than 25,000 applications have been received till date. A total of 3,716 residential flats (3BHK Deluxe, 3BHK, 2BHK and 1BHK) are in the finished and semi-finished stage. Of them, flats in Bandlaguda (2,246) and those in Pocharam (1,470) have been put for sale.

These flats have been developed by Swagruha Corporation Limited and the residential flats are named Sahabhavana Townships in Pocharam and Bandlaguda. The response for Bandlaguda township is tremendous where 75-80 per cent buyers have registered their names and for Pocharam township the response is lukewarm with only 20-25 per cent registering their names. As the last date for applying is June 14, the government officials expect that about 40,000 to 50,000 more people would apply to purchase the gated community flats. Allotment of flats would be done through a lottery system on June 22.

Senior officials told TNIE that for 2,246 flats in Bandlaguda township, around 21,200 persons have applied already and for 1,470 flats in Pocharam, around 3,900 persons applied online, Mee Seva centres and T-App folio. The majority of the people applied online.A total of 3,716 residential flats (3BHK Deluxe, 3BHK, 2BHK and 1BHK) which are in finished and semi-finished stage includes Bandlaguda (2,246) and Pocharam (1,470). For 3BHK flats, nearly eleven thousand people applied for 345 flats.

Bandlaguda township gets Good response

The township at Bandlaguda has received a good response since it falls under GHMC limits and is close to the Nagole Metro station and 10 km from Secunderabad Railway station. There is a direct access to ORR and it is in close proximity to Uppal Bhagayat, L B Nagar. Besides, the area has a well-developed infrastructure and a number of hospitals, nursing homes, multiplexes, shopping malls, residential apartments