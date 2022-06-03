Mountaineers celebrate Telangana Formation Day by climbing Mt Pangarchulla peak

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To celebrate the Telangana Formation Day by climbing another tall mountain, a group of enthusiast mountaineers led by an Adivasi woman climbed 15,069-foot Pangarchulla mountain in Uttarakhand in the wee hours of Thursday.

The trekkers planned the expedition in such a way that they reached the highest point on the early hours of Thursday when the State observed its eighth formation day. Talking about their expedition to the top of snowy mountain, group leader Madhavi Kannibai said, “We started at 3.30 am on Thursday from Khullara to base camp and from there to the Pangarchulla Summit we reached the top at 6.40 am.”

The team of five mountaineers comprising S Chandu, Arun Sagar, Pathakotla Upendar, and Sampangi Anand Babu Alluri Seetha Rama Raju led by Madavi Kannibai started their journey from Telangana on May 19, 2022 under the banner of Adventure Club of Telangana State (ACTS).

State government advisor KV Ramana Chary flagged off their adventurous journey. The young club members were guided by Captain K Ranga Rao, who is the founding president of the Adventure Club of Telangana State.