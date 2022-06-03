STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No respite from heat in Telangana in last days of summer

12 districts record temperatures over 45°C; Jammikunta logs highest temp of 45.9°C 

Published: 03rd June 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Summer, heatwave, water

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the rainy season is around the corner, the last days of summer have been intensely hot in the State and the people are hoping to get respite from the scorching temperatures in the coming days.On Thursday, the temperature across the State was hovering around 46 0C. 

As many as 12 districts including Karimnagar, Khammam, Warangal, Adilabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Kumaram Bheem Asifabad recorded the maximum day temperature above 45 oC.The highest temperature was recorded at Jammikunta in Karimnagar at 45.9 oC on Thursday. It was followed by Narasimhulapet in Mahabubabad at 45.8 oC and Ghanpur in Bhupalpally at 45.6 oC.

However, the Hyderabad city recorded the maximum temperature at 40 oC. Notably, the lowest night temperature in the State was recorded at Digwal in Sangareddy district at 21.8 oC. Some parts of the State received isolated showers on Thursday. Mudhole in Nirmal district received the highest rainfall of 15.2 mm.The IMD has predicted that there may be light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers at isolated places across the State till Friday. Thereafter, the weather is expected to remain dry for the next two days.

TAGS
summer Telangana
