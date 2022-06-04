Berry-licious

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Take your love of berries to new heights with these sweet and surprising recipes. Whether you enjoy your berries fresh or baked into a cake, this collection has all the berry recipes that you could possibly ever need as we bid adieu to berry season.

Spiced berry cheese cake with smoked white chocolate

Ingredients:

White chocolate 50 gms

| Mix berry 50 gms | Mascarpone cheese 50 gms | Semi whipped cream 50 gms | Cinnamon 5 gms | Star anise 2 no’s | Icing sugar 25 gms | Caster sugar 25 gms

| Agar agar 2 gms | Gelatin 4 gms | Egg yolk 2 no’s | Cream 25 ml | Butter 5 gms | Charcoal 25 gms (one big piece) | Vanilla sponge 15 gms

Method:

Smoking process

● In a big pan keep one small bowl (should be fit to place the charcoal) in middle around it place the white chocolate.

● Light the charcoal when it became red hot keep it in the small bowel and pore the melted butter on it then cover with silver foil to avoid the smoke comes out. After 10 min remove

● chocolate and make truffle with the help of cream.

Cheese cake

● Cook berries with spices and icing sugar once it get cooked make a puree apart from spices, divide in to three part, one part cook with agar agar and make jelly out of it.

● Shock the gelatin in cold water, in a big mixing bowl cook the yolk and caster sugar in water bath once its cooked and thick add gelatin mix it well and add cheese and add one part of puree and white chocolate truffle, pore this mixer in to a mold and place the vanilla sponge on top then keep it in chiller to set.

● Once jelly got ready and cheese cake got set in a plate, spread rest berry puree and place cheese cake and jelly next to it and garnish with some fresh berries and edible flowers.

— By Manivannan Govindachari, pastry chef, Park Hyatt

Signature Deccan Gin & Tonic

Ingredients:

Gin 60 ml | Chia seeds 1 tsp| blueberries 3 | Ice 3 cubes| Pink tonic water 120ML | Slice of lime

garnish 1

Method:

● Put ice cubes into glass.

●Pour 60 ml gin.

●Pour chia seeds on top.

● Add 3 blueberries.

● Pour 120 ml Pink tonic water and gently stir.

● Lastly garnish with a lime slice.

— By Karthik Kumar, celebrity mixologist, Red Rhino Brewery

Berry Fruit Salad

Ingredients:

Strawberries 100 gms | Blueberries 100 gms | Raspberries 100 gms | Mint leaves 10-20 leaves finely chopped | Honey 5 tbsp | Lemon juice 2 tbsp

Method:

● Place fruit and mint into a large bowl.

In another bowl, whisk together honey and lemon and then toss that together with the fruit.

● Serve immediately.

Berries with mascarpone cream

Ingredients:

Strawberries 100 gms | Blueberries 100 gms

Raspberries 100 gms

Lemon juice 2-3 tbsp | Lemon zest 1 tbsp

Mascarpone cheese 100 gms | Greek yogurt 100 gms | Honey 2-3 tbsp

Vanilla essence 1 tsp

Method:

● Place the sliced strawberries and blueberries in a bowl with lemon juice and lemon zest. Give the ingredients a toss and set aside.

●The cream is so easy to make; no electric mixer or food processor needed. Just a bowl and a whisk to mix the mascarpone cheese, Greek yogurt, vanilla, honey, lemon juice and zest all together.

● Then take two glasses and layer the fruit and cream.

By Sheena Beryl, homebaker

— (Compiled by Reshmi Chakravorty & Rachel Dammala)