Hyderabad minor gang rape: MLA Raghunandan Rao accuses police of trying to derail investigation

Published: 04th June 2022 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao has alleged that the gang rape of a minor girl in Jubilee Hills took place inside the red mercedez and not inside the Innova, as being claimed by the police department.

Addressing media at the BJP party office on Saturday, Raghunandan has accused the police of trying to derail the investigation of the case by protecting the MIM MLA's son and his friends who were inside the Mercedez. 

Showing photographs and a video that showed the MLA's son in a compromising position with the victim and what he said, was an assault taking place inside the car, he said that it was clear that the accused had resorted to the crime inside the mercedez.

"The police may claim that the girl has given her consent for the sexual act, but as a practicing advocate I want to caution them that in the case of a minor victim, giving her consent doesn't hold as per the POCSO Act," he said.

Though maintaining that he has belief in the legal system, he has expressed doubts about a fair investigation being carried out by the state police, as he claims that they have to work under the rule of Razakars (MIM), which according to him, has been ruling the city.

He also cautioned the police of tampering with the CCTV footage and other evidence, wanting that he will furnish all the evidence available to him to the court at an appropriate time. 

He has also demanded the State government to write to Chief Justice of India NV Ramana seeking an inquiry by a sitting High Court judge or to seek a CBI inquiry into the case. 

