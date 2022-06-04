STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad minor girl gang rape: Bandi Sanjay Demands CBI inquiry

The media has reported that those involved in the gang rape were the family members of TRS and MIM leaders enjoying major political power in the state.

Published: 04th June 2022 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay addresses a meeting at Narayanpet on Friday. ( Photo | EPS)

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay addresses a meeting at Narayanpet on Friday. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing his suspicion about the way the police department has been handling the gangrape of a minor girl in Jubilee Hills, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay has demanded the State government to order a CBI inquiry into the matter, as the accused belong to politically influential families, which could act as a barrier for the state's police department to investigate.

In an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday, Sanjay has asked the government to come out clear on the facts about the case, as the media has reported that those involved in the gangrape were the family members of TRS and MIM leaders enjoying major political power in the state.

Accusing the police department of meddling with the CCTV footage which holds key evidence in the case, he has warned that BJP will stand with the victim and would not hesitate to approach the highest court of law if justice was not served in this case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gang Rape Minor Girl CBI BJP Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao Jubilee Hills
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp