Hyderabad minor girl gang rape: Bandi Sanjay Demands CBI inquiry

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing his suspicion about the way the police department has been handling the gangrape of a minor girl in Jubilee Hills, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay has demanded the State government to order a CBI inquiry into the matter, as the accused belong to politically influential families, which could act as a barrier for the state's police department to investigate.

In an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday, Sanjay has asked the government to come out clear on the facts about the case, as the media has reported that those involved in the gangrape were the family members of TRS and MIM leaders enjoying major political power in the state.

Accusing the police department of meddling with the CCTV footage which holds key evidence in the case, he has warned that BJP will stand with the victim and would not hesitate to approach the highest court of law if justice was not served in this case.