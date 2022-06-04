Poh(a)wesome

Mayank tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: World Poha Day, also known as Vishwa Poha Diwas, is celebrated on June 7. The day is to promote the most favourite breakfast loved by Indians and moreover by Hyderabadis. CE speaks to culinary experts and nutritionists about the health benefits, history and cuisines of flattened rice.

Rice goes through a lot before it comes to our plates as poha. The process begins with de-husking rice grains and then soaking them in hot water, then drying, roasting, and finally flattening under rollers. “These daya we get a lot of varieties of poha available in the market. We get short-grained poha, we have long-grained poha, we have fat poha, we have thin poha, and we also now get them in the flavours of most of the rice varieties available. Besides, Sona Masoori, HMT, Basmati varieties of poha we also Krishna Hamsa, Sumathi and other local poha’s available,” says celebrity chef, Chalapathi Rao, who also judges Master Chef Telugu.

Poha is easy to make, but comes in many variations across the Central and southern Indian states. He says, “Poha accompanied with potato is popular in Madhya Pradesh. Poha accompanied with peanuts in Maharastra. We, in Telangana, have a standard poha, that is sometimes accompanied with peanuts and sometimes with roasted chana dal.”

“Anywhere we go, poha is a quick snack. It is known for the classic taste, and the requirement of fewer ingredients,” says Shyamal Raju, executive chef, Arriba, The Tapas Bar, Jubilee Hills, and is a proud student of Michelin star chef Manjunath Mural.

“Poha is nutritious too. It contains all the complex carbohydrates that come with rice,” the chef adds. Health benefits of consuming red rice poha as it is healthier and contains antioxidant anthocyanins.

Dr M Gayathri, a nutritionist at Apollo Hospitals, says, “Poha contains 20 per cent fewer carbohydrates than boiled rice, so it makes the best breakfast meal and snack for the people who like it light. But the protein content remains the same as rice. Like boiled rice, it also contains a good amount of micro nutrients such as potassium, sodium and iron.” Besides, picking poha over instant noodles, is the simplest to ensure nutrition on your plate.