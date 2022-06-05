Kalaburagi bus accident: Bodies of bus mishap victims reach Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The bodies of the seven Kalaburagi bus accident victims reached Hyderabad early on Saturday. The last rites of Ravali, Shiva Kumar and his nine-year-old son Dikshith were performed at Jiyaguda as soon as the family received the bodies while the mortal remains of Arjun, Sarala, Vihaan and Anitha were sent to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary. They will be consigned to flames probably on Sunday, after Arjun’s brother reaches the city from the US.

The ill-fated private bus, with 35 people on board, fell into a roadside ditch early on Friday near Kamalapur village in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka and burst into flames. The mishap resulted in seven of the passengers being charred to death, even before they could realise what was happening.

Meanwhile, relatives of Arjun said that they could not bring themselves to info-rm his mother that her son, daughter-in-law and grandson have died in the mishap. They are hoping that Arjun’s younger brother will inform her after he reaches the city from the US. The victims, all belonging to Risala Bazar and Kamat-ipura in the city, had gone to Goa for a vacation on May 29, and were returning home when the mishap occurred.