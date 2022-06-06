Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A total of eight persons were arrested by Chikkadpally police for their alleged involvement in selling an infant boy for Rs 1.5 lakh. Police said the prime accused Shareef and Anush approached a couple Jyoti and Saikiran, who used to beg for a living, in 2020 to ‘buy’ their child and offered Rs 15,000 for the same. They had given the child to another couple, Fareeda and Chand Pasha.

In 2022, the two accused were approached by another couple, Anitha and Srinivas Reddy. Saying that it’s their elder son’s birthday, the two accused invited them to a party where they gave liquor laced with intoxicants to the couple. Then, the accused ran away with the infant belonging to the couple. Based on Anitha’s complaint, the police arrested the two.