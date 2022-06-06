STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

In 2022, the two accused were approached by another couple, Anitha and Srinivas Reddy.

Published: 06th June 2022 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Baby, Infant

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A total of eight persons were arrested by Chikkadpally police for their alleged involvement in selling an infant boy for Rs 1.5 lakh. Police said the prime accused Shareef and Anush approached a couple Jyoti and Saikiran, who used to beg for a living, in 2020 to ‘buy’ their child and offered Rs 15,000 for the same. They had given the child to another couple, Fareeda and Chand Pasha. 

In 2022, the two accused were approached by another couple, Anitha and Srinivas Reddy. Saying that it’s their elder son’s birthday, the two accused invited them to a party where they gave liquor laced with intoxicants to the couple. Then, the accused ran away with the infant belonging to the couple. Based on Anitha’s complaint, the police arrested the two.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Infant Sold Arrest
India Matters
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
BJP’s loose cannons get the stick for hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Amid targeted killings, 70 per cent Kashmiri Pandit employees flee Valley
Ramnath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu unlikely to get another term
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp