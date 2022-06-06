STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Senior journalist Mendu Srinivas passes away

Senior journalist Mendu Srinivas, who was working as a bureau chief in a vernacular daily, died of cardiac arrest at his native place Parakal in Hanamkonda district on Sunday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior journalist Mendu Srinivas, who was working as a bureau chief in a vernacular daily, died of cardiac arrest at his native place Parakal in Hanamkonda district on Sunday. He was 53. He was rushed to a hospital after he developed a chest pain while playing cricket. He breathed his last while being treated by the doctors, sources said. 

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Union Minister of Tourism G Kishan Reddy and others expressed shock over the sudden demise of Srinivas. He is survived by his swife and two sons.

