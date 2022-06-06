Two more rape cases come to light in Telangana

By Express News Service

Cabbie, friend rape 11-yr-old, arrested

Even as the city struggles to come to grips with the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at Jubilee Hills, Moghalpura police on Sunday arrested a cab driver and his friend on charges of raping an 11-year-old girl at Muslim Colony in Kondurg. According to the police, the minor, who lives with her grandmother in Moghalpura, had left home on May 31 to visit her parents at Pahadi Shareef, was lured by the cab driver who raped her with his friend.

The minor’s parents realised that she was missing when she did not reach them and lodged a complaint with the police on June 1. Later that evening, a police patrol found the victim and identified her as the missing girl. The police team took her to the police station and her relatives were informed. When asked where she was during the night, she started crying.

Reassured by the Bharosa team, the minor revealed that she was on her way to Pahadi Shareef when cab driver Kaleem Ali offered to give her a ride. On the way, he picked up his friend Luqman. The duo took her to Luqman’s house in Kondurg village in Rangareddy district and raped her. They dropped the victim near her parent’s residence the next day and fled. Based on the statement of the victim, police traced the accused and arrested them under the POCSO Act and relevant Sections of the IPC.

Event manager ‘rapes’ minor

In another case of rape, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped in the limits of Kalapathar police station on May 31. The accused has been identified as 21-year-old Md Sufiyan who works as an event manager. He has been arrested and will be produced in court on Monday.

According to police, the victim works at textile shop near Charminar. When she was heading home on the day of the incident, she was intercepted by the accused who asked her phone number. She was later manipulated into going with him and he took the victim to his house in Langar Houz area, where he had a sexual intercourse. The victim complained of stomach pain to her mother on Sunday. Upon finding what happened with her, the mother approached police. With the help of Bharosa team counsellors, police acquired the victim’s statement and the accused and apprehended on the same day.