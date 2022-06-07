Hyderabad gang rape: After state women's panel, now NCW issues notice to Telangana Police

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern over the "increasing" rate of heinous crimes against girls and women in Hyderabad district, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has asked Telangana police to directly intervene in the matter and send a detailed report on the steps taken by the state to ensure safety and security of females.

The NCW, in a statement, said it has come across an article that reported that five cases of rape against minor girls were reported in Hyderabad in a week.

The Commission said it has taken serious note of the "increasing rate of heinous" crimes against girls and women in the Hyderabad district of Telangana.

"The role of the police is not only to protect and prevent crimes but also to take swift and appropriate action in such matters. Therefore, the Commission has taken cognisance of the matter," the NCW said.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director General of Police, Telangana to directly intervene in the matter and to send a detailed report within seven days on the steps taken by the state to ensure the safety and security of girls and women so that such incidents can be prevented in future.

According to media reports, the first of the two cases that came to the fore on Monday was reported at the Ramgopalpet Police station, while the second was at Rajendernagar Police station limits.

Earlier on Sunday, two new rape cases involving minors came to light.

The Telangana State Women's Commission on Monday sought a report from the Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy on the case .

Taking cognisance of the case on its own, the Commission urged the DGP to submit a report on it, official sources said.

The Commission is for tough punishment of the culprits and it would stand by the victim's family, they said.

Meanwhile, a senior police official said a case against a man has been registered and served him a notice asking him to appear before the police after he allegedly uploaded on the social media a video of the minor girl with the accused, reportedly revealing her identity.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday sought a detailed report within two days from the Chief Secretary and DGP regarding the case.

The teen, who visited a pub here on May 28, was gang-raped by five people, including three juveniles, in a vehicle.

