STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad gang rape: After state women's panel, now NCW issues notice to Telangana Police

The NCW, in a statement, said it has come across an article that reported that five cases of rape against minor girls were reported in Hyderabad in a week.

Published: 07th June 2022 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

Lawyers display a placard to condemn the gang-rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo| AFP)

Representational Image. (File | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern over the "increasing" rate of heinous crimes against girls and women in Hyderabad district, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has asked Telangana police to directly intervene in the matter and send a detailed report on the steps taken by the state to ensure safety and security of females.

The NCW, in a statement, said it has come across an article that reported that five cases of rape against minor girls were reported in Hyderabad in a week.

The Commission said it has taken serious note of the "increasing rate of heinous" crimes against girls and women in the Hyderabad district of Telangana.

"The role of the police is not only to protect and prevent crimes but also to take swift and appropriate action in such matters. Therefore, the Commission has taken cognisance of the matter," the NCW said.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director General of Police, Telangana to directly intervene in the matter and to send a detailed report within seven days on the steps taken by the state to ensure the safety and security of girls and women so that such incidents can be prevented in future.

According to media reports, the first of the two cases that came to the fore on Monday was reported at the Ramgopalpet Police station, while the second was at Rajendernagar Police station limits.

Earlier on Sunday, two new rape cases involving minors came to light.

The Telangana State Women's Commission on Monday sought a report from the Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy on the case .

Taking cognisance of the case on its own, the Commission urged the DGP to submit a report on it, official sources said.

The Commission is for tough punishment of the culprits and it would stand by the victim's family, they said.

Meanwhile, a senior police official said a case against a man has been registered and served him a notice asking him to appear before the police after he allegedly uploaded on the social media a video of the minor girl with the accused, reportedly revealing her identity.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday sought a detailed report within two days from the Chief Secretary and DGP regarding the case.

The teen, who visited a pub here on May 28, was gang-raped by five people, including three juveniles, in a vehicle.

Last month, a teenage girl who visited a pub for a daytime party was allegedly gang-raped by five people, including three juveniles, police said on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rekha Sharma National Commission for Women Hyderabad Gang Rape Crimes Against Women Crimes Against Children
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp