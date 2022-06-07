STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad minor gang rape: BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao comments on backlash for releasing pictures, videos

He has advised those seeking his indictment to raise real questions about the involvement of MIM MLA's son instead of holding protests outside his residence.

Published: 07th June 2022 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao. (File Photo)

BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao on Tuesday questioned why Congress, TRS and MIM were hell-bent on protesting against him and getting him charged for releasing photos and videos of Jubilee Hills minor gang-rape incident without questioning why the police have not arrested MIM MLA's son in connection with the crime yet.

Responding to the charges framed against him as per IPC Section 228 (A) for releasing the video and photos, he said that even during the Telangana movement 78 cases were filed again him and that such challenges were not new to him. 

He said that he didn't even need a lawyer to fight, whether it was the district sessions court or the supreme court, as he himself was a practising advocate. 

He has advised those seeking his indictment to raise real questions about the involvement of MIM MLA's son instead of holding protests outside his residence and targeting him for "revealing the truth about the crime".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M Raghunandan Rao Hyderabad minor gang rape Hyderabad rape Hyderabad gang rape
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp