Hyderabad minor gang rape: BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao comments on backlash for releasing pictures, videos

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao on Tuesday questioned why Congress, TRS and MIM were hell-bent on protesting against him and getting him charged for releasing photos and videos of Jubilee Hills minor gang-rape incident without questioning why the police have not arrested MIM MLA's son in connection with the crime yet.

Responding to the charges framed against him as per IPC Section 228 (A) for releasing the video and photos, he said that even during the Telangana movement 78 cases were filed again him and that such challenges were not new to him.

He said that he didn't even need a lawyer to fight, whether it was the district sessions court or the supreme court, as he himself was a practising advocate.

He has advised those seeking his indictment to raise real questions about the involvement of MIM MLA's son instead of holding protests outside his residence and targeting him for "revealing the truth about the crime".