Festival at Balkampet temple in Hyderabad from July 5

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Balkampet Yellamma Kalyana Utsavam will be organised on grand scale on July 5 and the Rathosavam will be held on July 6. Before the start of the festival, the Edurukollu will be held on July 4, said Animal Husbandry Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav.

Addressing officials at a review meeting in his Masab Tank office regarding the arrangements, he instructed officials to make necessary arrangements and see that no inconvenience is caused to the devotees who come to offer prayers to the Goddess. As a large number of devotees are expected to throng the temple, he directed the departments concerned to set up barricades around the temple and take up road repair works leading to temple and where the Rathosavam will be taken out.

Officials were also told to take steps to prevent drainage leaks in the shrine’s vicinity. Srinivas Yadav asked the power officials to procure mobile transformers for decorating the temple with lights and ensure that uninterrupted power supply is provided. Apart from heavy police deployment, he said CCTVs would also be put up along the stretch to monitor the law and order situation.