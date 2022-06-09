Stand up for animal rights, says Maneka Gandhi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MP and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi appealed to animal lovers in Telangana to take charge and question the police wherever animal rights were being violated in the State.

She was felicitated by members of Greater Hyderabad Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GHSPCA), Bharatiya Prani Mitra Sangh (BPMS) and Mahaveer Camel Sanctuary (MCS) during her visit to Hyderabad on Wednesday. Addressing the gathering, she said she was receiving complaints about cows being transported in large numbers in trucks from Telangana. She spoke at length about the importance of animal rights and how they could be protected.