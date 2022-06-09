Walk into a mini Gujarat

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Each state of our country has a rich history, culture and heritage, but to be able to visit them all in our lifetime could be an impossible task for many. Thanks to the numerous cultural exhibitions being held in the city, we get to view, interact and buy from, the talented craftsmen from each of these states. One such ongoing exhibit in Hyderabad is the Gurjari Hastkala Haat at Shilparamam in Madhapur. The exhibition and sale of handloom-handicraft by artisans of Gujarat that started on June 2, on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day, will go on till June 12.

As we take a stroll through the fair, Dr Snehal Makwana, marketing manager of the festival, shares, “This is the second time that we have conducted such a festival in Hyderabad. The haat has all things art and crafts that represent Gujarat. We did see a huge demand and sale last time and were more than willing to put this up again.”

She informs that this year, over 70 artists came all the way from Gujarat to the city to showcase their works at Shilparamam. “We have the patola sarees, tie and dye styles, Ajrakh block print, handloom products, bead works, tangaliya weaving, shawl weaving, Kutchi-embroidery, applique work, jewellery and accessories, home decor and furnishings, among many such items on sale at the Hastkala Haat. Even the ever-popular chaniya choli from Gujarat are selling like hot cakes. Most of these can be customised to be worn as lehengas too, hence the high demand,” Snehal tells CE.

The nail painting stalls have been one of the biggest attractions at the fair. Artists have been unleashing their creative best onto the tips of many curious young women. “Cultural activities like the ras garbha too have been grabbing eyeballs. On the last day, we are will be felicitating all the artists who have come from Gujarat to showcase their talent,” she adds.

The artworks put up at the exhibition are priceless. From different styles, varieties and colours, magic is all over this place. Hyderabadis have also been enjoying the Kachchi Ghodi show and the puppet show. Snehal shares, “You can also witness artists’ works on different designs as they customise their work for people at the venue. If visiting Gujarat has always been on your bucket list, then a mini Gujarat awaits you at Shilparam.” Organised by the Industrial Extension Cottage (Indext-C) of the government of Gujarat, the exhibition goes on from 10:30 am to 8 pm.

