Telangana High Court notice to NMC, TS over medical seat transfer

Continuing in colleges with inadequate infrastructure not in the best interests of students, says NMC counsel

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana High Court on Thursday issued notices to the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the State government to submit their responses within two weeks on how they intend to transfer the students, whose admissions to two private medical colleges have been cancelled, to other colleges. The court stated that its participation in such issues was limited and that it would be up to the expert bodies to devise an appropriate method.

MNR Medical College Students Mangamuri Varshini and 47 others filed a petition with a Division Bench, led by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, seeking a directive to the State Government to issue rules on the student allotment.

Counsel for NMC argued that the rules established by NMC in the cases of TRR Medical College and Mahavir Medical College also applied to MNR Medical College as well and that the State Government should implement those standards for student relocation. It was also mentioned that continuing in colleges with inadequate infrastructure was not in the best interests of students.

The State government stated that it has formed a high-powered committee and presented a report to the NMC noting that extra seats may be needed to accommodate the students being transferred to other institutions. The HC has permitted withdrawal of a plea by TRR medical college students so they file a new one to seek directions from the State to allow them to pursue their MBBS courses.

