Snack that!

HYDERABAD: What are some of the first things that come to your mind when you hear the word ‘monsoon’? After umbrellas and dewy leaves, it’s probably crunchy snacks that cross our minds. Rains call for some hot snacks to munch on as we watch the droplets slide their way down on our windows. Sipping on a hot beverage as the cool winds brush past your hair even as you fight it to finish a page of an interesting book you’re reading — isn’t this what a pleasant evening looks like!

For some, it’s hot cappuccino and pancakes, for others is the pakodas and a few others — chai and samosas. And if you’re the kind that has trouble choosing what to gorge on every evening, then here’s some help in the form of favourites, of your favourites.

Adah Sharma, who entertains us all with her quirky videos and captions, is a lover of all things monsoon, and snacking when it rains is one of her favourite things to do. And just like her social media feed, her taste buds are as interesting. The actor says, “For me, monsoon snacks would be homemade makhana with pav bhaji masala and pani puri ka pani without the puri. I like to have just the ragda which one puts inside the puri and the water. It tastes really good during the rainy season and these are my go-to snacks for the upcoming monsoon.”

Lavanya Tripathi loves her snacks to be simple. “The north Indian in me can never have enough bajiya — of all kinds. This is my all-time favourite snack during the rainy season,” she says. While Hyderabadis love their daily dose of chai, Lavanya enjoys her cup of ginger tea to go with the bajiya she craves during the monsoon: “I love the combination of the two — they complement each other and I can’t wait to have them soon!”

Well, actor Anasuya Bharadwaj, a household name after the TV presenter forayed into films, has specific monsoon favourites, but will have to skip them this time. She shares, “I have always been a fan of mirchi bajjis and punugulu during the rainy season. I love their beautiful combination. Unfortunately, I will have to give them a miss this year because of a stringent diet that I am on, as I prepare for a role for an upcoming film.” She also hopes to try coffee made of almond milk this time, something that she has heard a lot about.