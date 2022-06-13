Hyderabad: Three arrested, 25 two-wheelers seized after Dunzo executive leads police to automobile offenders

Pragna GR By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A three member gang involved in bike theft offences, was arrested by Cyberabad police at Sanath nagar and 25 stolen bikes and scooters were seized from their possession.

One of the stolen bikes which was sold by the accused to a youngster working for Dunzo, delivery service, gave a lead to the police, following which the offenders were nabbed.

The accused operated during the early hours of the day, scouting for bikes parked outside houses in colonies and accessed them using duplicate keys, hot wiring and even breaking the handle lock.

They committed theft of 25 bikes during the past three months, the police found.

To dispose of them further, they had parked some bikes at Sanath nagar railway station parking.

16 bikes were stolen at Sanath nagar and other bikes were stolen from Bachupally, Rajendranagar, KPHB and Madhapur police stations under Cyberabad commissionerate in the city, said A Gangaram, ACP Balanagar division.