STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Three arrested, 25 two-wheelers seized after Dunzo executive leads police to automobile offenders

One of the stolen bikes which was sold by the accused to a youngster working for Dunzo, delivery service, gave a lead to the police, following which the offenders were nabbed.

Published: 13th June 2022 10:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 10:37 PM   |  A+A-

The accused operated during the early hours of the day, scouting for bikes parked outside houses in colonies and accessed them using duplicate keys. (Photo | EPS)

By Pragna GR
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A three member gang involved in bike theft offences, was arrested by Cyberabad police at Sanath nagar and 25 stolen bikes and scooters were seized from their possession.

One of the stolen bikes which was sold by the accused to a youngster working for Dunzo, delivery service, gave a lead to the police, following which the offenders were nabbed.

The accused operated during the early hours of the day, scouting for bikes parked outside houses in colonies and accessed them using duplicate keys, hot wiring and even breaking the handle lock.

They committed theft of 25 bikes during the past three months, the police found.

To dispose of them further, they had parked some bikes at Sanath nagar railway station parking.

16 bikes were stolen at Sanath nagar and other bikes were stolen from Bachupally, Rajendranagar, KPHB and Madhapur police stations under Cyberabad commissionerate in the city, said A Gangaram, ACP Balanagar division.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyberabad police Dunzo Hyderabad Police
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp