Big relief for citizens, Southwest monsoon advances into Telangana

Published: 14th June 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a big respite to denizens from hot and humid conditions, the Southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of the State on Monday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Arabian Sea, some parts of Gujarat, entire Konkan, most parts of Madhya Maharashtra, most parts of Marathwada and Karnataka, some parts of Telangana and Rayalaseema.

The present conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon into some more parts of north Arabian sea, some more parts of Gujarat, some parts of south Madhya Pradesh, entire Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, some more parts of Vidarbha and Telangana and some more parts of Andhra Pradesh during the next 48 hours, the IMD stated.  

Several parts of the State including Yadadri BhuvQanagiri, Adilabad, Asifabad, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda and Hanamkonda witnessed moderate rainfall on Monday. Till 6 pm, Rajapet in Yadadri recorded the highest rainfall of 36 mm, followed by Narnoor in Adilabad (35 mm) and Jainoor in Asifabad (28 mm). 

The maximum temperatures which used to hover above 45°C have plummeted to 41° C in the State. In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature recorded was 36° C. During the last 24 hours, highest rainfall of 97.3 mm was recorded at Rajampet (Kamareddy), while the highest temperature of 41.6° C was recorded at Ayyagaripalle. As per the IMD, light to moderate rain/ thundershowers are expected at a few places for the next three days with heavy rain at isolated places for the next two days.

Southwest monsoon Rain in Telangana
