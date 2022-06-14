STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Curl care & cure

As monsoon sets in, CE speaks to experts, who share ways to care for your curly locks to look their glorious best

By Rachel Dammala
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Who doesn’t find luminous and luscious, curly hair beautiful? But curly queens have been dreading the coming weeks, thanks to the fear of frizzy locks. But worry no further, CE speaks to experts who share how you can care for your curls best. For those with curls, it’s probably not new information that you must have a hair care routine to maintain those coils and prevent them from becoming frizzy.

“Curly hair can be maintained by using products designed specifically for curly hair — such as curl activating cream, and curl defining gel; however, it is important to read the ingredient lists on any products one uses. One should use biotin and keratin-induced products shampoos and avoid using shampoos and conditioners that contain sulfate or paraben because these ingredients tend to dry out your curls, which can lead to the hair becoming frizzier,” says Ravina Jain, Founder-CEO of The Skin Story & The Beard Story, Miyapur.

She explains that hair must have a good protein-to-moisture ratio to maintain its elasticity, as is it composed of keratin, a protein that nourishes the hair and makes them super-enriched and strengthens them.“After washing your hair, gently pat it dry with a cotton cloth or towel rather than rubbing it roughly, which can break down the curls, or use a diffuser to dry your hair instead, which will help maintain the curls and keep them defined.

Breakage can be caused by using too much hair spray and heating the strands of hair. Deep conditioning is one of the ways to take care of those ringlets and make them voluminous and bouncy. It moisturises hair, maintains the hair texture, and keeps the cuticles healthy,” she adds.

To put it simply, curls are harder to manage in monsoons because they tend to absorb the humidity in the air and the cuticles rise and swell — hence the frizz, says Sahithi Alla, co-founder of Curl Code, Journalist Colony. To fix this, she advises you wash your hair regularly. “If you normally wash it twice, you might want to wash it thrice during the monsoon. Don’t use shampoo every time, get yourself a good co-wash to replace your shampoo. If you notice that your hair is breaking do a protein treatment,” she shares.

She emphasises the need to deep condition hair regularly. “More product will help tame the frizz, but looking for the right product is important. Some good products that have humidity-resistant ingredients include Ashba Botanics curl-defining gel, Only curl enhancing curl gel, Jessicurl Siralicious gel, Curl Keeper ultimate hold and the Bounce curl light hold creme gel,” she concludes.

Look for these ingredients:
Biotin
Keratin
Behentrimonium methosulphate
Shea butter
Olive oil
Flaxseed
Aloe vera
— Anshita Mehrotra,founder of Fix My Curls

