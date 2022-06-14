Skin fasting: Yay or nay?

Rachel Dammala By

HYDERABAD: Have you ever wondered why your skin has been seeing an increase in various issues despite using the best and right ‘actives’? Well, here’s how can find out why and fix that — through skin fasting. A skincare solution that’s growing increasingly popular, skin fasting is not as scary as it sounds. We speak to experts who share why and how to do it right.

Skin fasting is a new-age beauty trend where you give your skin a complete detox from all products. “To put it simply, you give your skin a break to your skin and let it breathe. Your makeup and skincare routines pause to help the skin reset with natural homeostasis,” says Aakash Anand, founder-CEO of Bella Vita Organic, Bakaram, Gandhinagar.

Dermatologist Dr Nishita Ranka, medical director and founder of Dr Nishita’a Clinic for Skin, Hair & Aesthetics, Imam Khomeini Road, says skin fasting helps give your skin a break from too many actives, helps regulate natural sebum production, understand your prominent skin type and to avoid over-exfoliation.

But should you jump on this bandwagon like any other? The answer to that depends on each skin type, while also weighing down the pros and cons. One of the biggest benefits is that it helps you understand your skin. Aakash explains, “A lot of people manipulate their skin type using related products. But when you are on a break from products, you can slowly observe what your actual skin type is. Your skin could be oily only on certain days so you don’t need to use oily skin products at all times. This way, it also reduces the dependency on products. And finally, it helps understand your skin’s response to products: If you observe a considerable change in your skin post-skin fasting, you know what is working for you and what isn’t. It provides clarity on whether your skincare routine is actually working.”

And now for the cons. Skin fasting can lower the nourishment your skin needs, says Aakash: “Our skin can feel deprived of basic nourishment if you don’t use a moisturiser or a day cream. Eventually, it can affect the overall health of your skin. It can also dehydrate the skin. Creams and regular cleansing keep your skin fresh and hydrate it. Dehydrated skin will turn very dry and irritable”Dr Nishita adds, “Not to forget the risk of sun damage! If you give up the use of sunscreen during the process, you are exposing your skin to harmful UV rays. So there is a greater risk of sun damage and severe tanning.”

So how to do it right? Dr Nishita says an ideal skin fasting should not last more than 7 days. “It is recommended to skin fast only under the guidance of a qualified dermatologist. Also, people with extremely sensitive skin or those suffering from regular acne breakouts should not try skin fasting. These skin types need regular nourishment.” But if you need a restart on your skincare routine and don’t know where to begin, then skin fasting is a perfect way to begin. Although, don’t give up on using good sunscreen every time you step out!

When to skin fast?

When you use many products

When products lead to redness, irritation or peeling

If active ingredients cause purging or are too harsh

How to skin fast?

Skip all kinds of makeup and skincare actives

Use only cleanser, moisturisers and sunscreen

Use hydrating spring water sprays