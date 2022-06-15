STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Mild tension after rally in support of Nupur Sharma; case booked

A case was registered against those who organised a rally (in support of Nupur Sharma) without permission, a police official at Bowenpally police station said.

Published: 15th June 2022 09:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 09:25 PM   |  A+A-

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo | PTI)

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A rally organised by some people in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma here led to mild tension after another group objected to it and raised slogans even as a case was registered, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday night at Hasmathpet when a group of people raising slogans and holding placards took out a rally in support of Nupur Sharma and noticing it another group gathered there and shouted slogans against Sharma and as both the groups confronted one another, police rushed to the area and dispersed members of the two sides and the situation is peaceful, they said.

A case was registered against those who organised a rally (in support of Nupur Sharma) without permission, a police official at Bowenpally police station said, adding "We are also verifying that (another group) and will act accordingly."

It may be recalled that protests erupted here and in several parts of the country on June 10 against the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by two now-suspended BJP functionaries--Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, a former head of the Delhi BJP's media unit.

The Cyber Crime Police here has already registered a case against Nupur Sharma over her alleged objectionable remarks during a television news debate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nupur Sharma BJP Prophet Mohammad Hate Speech
India Matters
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)
Protest over centre's Agnipath scheme spreads to other parts of Bihar
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
After 111 days, single-day Covid count in India crosses 12,000 mark
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)
Current jet fuel prices not sustainable; have to increase fare by 10-15 per cent: Ajay Singh of SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp