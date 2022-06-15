Minor Dalit girl sexually harassed by youth, accused let off as cops try to settle case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 16-year-old Dalit girl at Chandanagar locality in the city was allegedly sexually harassed by a youngster identified as Aravind.

When the girl's brother informed Aravind's family about the incident, he allegedly threatened to rape the victim's physically challenged younger sister.

Unable to bear the harassment, the girl approached Chandanagar police station and a case was registered immediately.

However, the girl's family alleged that the accused was immediately let off without taking any action and they were forced to compromise and withdraw the case by Sub Inspector (SI) Srinivas and local TRS corporator Ragam Nagender Yadav.

Inspector of Chandanagar K Kastro said the allegations against the SI are partially true and that he did not possess proper knowledge of the procedure as he has is a new recruit. He also confirmed the corporator's role in the case.