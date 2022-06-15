STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Minor Dalit girl sexually harassed by youth, accused let off as cops try to settle case

Unable to bear the harassment, the girl approached Chandanagar police station and a case was registered.

Published: 15th June 2022 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault, Child Abuse

Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A 16-year-old Dalit girl at Chandanagar locality in the city was allegedly sexually harassed by a youngster identified as Aravind. 

When the girl's brother informed Aravind's family about the incident, he allegedly threatened to rape the victim's physically challenged younger sister. 

Unable to bear the harassment, the girl approached Chandanagar police station and a case was registered immediately.

However, the girl's family alleged that the accused was immediately let off without taking any action and they were forced to compromise and withdraw the case by Sub Inspector (SI) Srinivas and local TRS corporator Ragam Nagender Yadav.

Inspector of Chandanagar K Kastro said the allegations against the SI are partially true and that he did not possess proper knowledge of the procedure as he has is a new recruit. He also confirmed the corporator's role in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sexual harassment sexual assault
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
Cabinet approves auction of 5G Spectrum, auction to be held by end July
Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to file the regular petition.
HC refuses to hear letter plea over demolition of Javed Mohammad's house
Representational image of Indian army soldiers.
Agnipath scheme: Experts sceptical of benefit, say pilot project should have come first
TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
Cracks in Mamata Banerjee-led 'opposition meet' for Presidential polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp