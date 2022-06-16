STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: 2 duped of Rs 65 lakh by fraudsters 

In the first case, an advocate from Warasiguda, who lost Rs 55 lakh, said the fraudster showed him virtual profits, making her fall prey to the trap.

Published: 16th June 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 06:52 AM

online fraud, cybercrime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In two different cases, two cybercrime victims approached the police on Wednesday stating that they were duped of Rs 65 lakh by fraudsters under the garb of ‘crypto trading’.In the first case, an advocate from Warasiguda, who lost Rs 55 lakh, said the fraudster showed him virtual profits, making her fall prey to the trap.

He said an unknown person added her to a WhatsApp group where people were posting about the profits they made through crypto trading. She was then lured into investing small amounts, but ended up giving them Rs 55 lakh in total.  Later, she realised that she was duped. In the second case, a 42-year-old private firm employee was lured into giving them Rs 10 lakh in total. He asked authorities to take strict action against the miscreants.

