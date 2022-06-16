STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Internal probe against cop for aiding stalker of SC girl

Published: 16th June 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Priya Rathnam
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If sources are to be believed, an internal investigation is underway against a Sub-Inspector attached to the Chandanagar police station under the Cyberabad Commissionerate, after Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra took complaints against him seriously and directed the Madhapur DCP to submit a detailed report. 

According to sources, the SI, acting along with a ruling party corporator, tried to force the family of a victim of harassment and the stalker, identified as 24-year-old Aravind. The accused allegedly had been stalking and threatening a 16-year-old SC girl to have physical relations with him for over five months. The girl’s brother complained to Aravind’s family, hoping that this would put an end to his advances. 

However, instead of backing away, Aravind not only started harassing the girl more, he even threatened that he would rape the physically-challenged sister of the victim, the girl’s family said. Vexed with Arvind’s advances, the girl’s father lodged a complaint with the police and a case under the POCSO Act along with IPC Sections 354, 506, 509 and 435 was registered. 

Aravind then approached a ruling party Corporator who directed the sub-inspector to get the two sides to agree to a ‘compromise’ and ensure that the cases were withdrawn. When the girl’s family stood firm and refused to withdraw the case, the SI, taking advantage of the fact that the SHO was on leave, summoned the girl’s father to the police station and gave him third degree torture, according to sources. 

The family however refused to relent and this infuriated Aravind to the extent that he tor-ched a bike belonging to the girl’s father. Word of the incident soon reached the Madhapur DCP who ordered an internal investigation into the whole sordid episode and would submit a report to the Cyberabad Police Commissioner.Meanwhile, according to the family of the girl, Aravind still roams free and continues to threaten them as he has the support of the ruling party corporator. 

WHAT THE GIRL’S FAMILY SAYS

The SI, acting along with a ruling party corporator tried to force the family of a victim of harassment to compromise with the accused
The cop, taking advantage of the fact that the SHO was on leave, summoned the girl’s father to the police station and gave him third-degree torture.

