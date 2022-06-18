STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Crispy, flaky, buttery    

Croissant: this buttery viennoiserie pastry has stolen the hearts of many in the city. So much so that it now has an exhibition showcasing a variety of croissants    
 

Published: 18th June 2022 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Surya raj Chikurthi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : The ongoing ten-day Croissant festival at the Novotel Hyderabad is one of the unique exhibitions of foods and pastries. The exhibition has a wide range of croissants, such as classic plain croissants, red velvet, and chocolate, to name a few. But chefs these days are scientists who keep experimenting. Here, they have made unique muesli and almond croissants.

Executive Chef at Novotel, Kailash, says, “This was a way to experiment with different croissants and recipes, as a part of the buildup of Le Cafe, our European sidewalk-themed deli that serves baked delights and desserts.”

“Apart from different kinds of croissants, we have also experimented with gourmet sandwiches, including bagels. These croissants and sandwiches go perfectly well with coffee and tea, particularly English tea.”

Le cafe also offers a range of confectionery with different flavours of doughnuts, puffs, and designer cakes. “One can grab a flaky croissant before heading to your first meeting of the day or pick up a freshly baked baguette to accompany the evening meal,” says the chef. 

Classic butter croissant

Ingredients
Flour -345 gms | Butter - 42.5 gms
Yeast - 12.5 gms | Improver -3 gms
Gluten - 17 gms | Sugar-30 gms | Eggs -85 gms | Water - 362 gms | Salt - 20 gms | Butter for lamination - 400 gms
Method
● Make the dough with salt delay method. Bench rest for 45min-1hr and knock back. 
● Wrap the dough and freeze until set and sheet to 7 mm and again rest for overnight. Make the butter slab size half-length same width of the dough and refrigerate it. 
● Check for the temperature of dough and butter to the sheet both should be of same temperature. Enclose the butter into the dough and laminate with one double and single fold and freeze. 
● Sheet the dough to about 4.5 mm and cut into triangles. Shape the croissant and place it in a greased tray and proof at 26-27 degrees centigrade with 50% humidity. 
● Once proofed egg wash the croissant and bake for 20-25minutes.
 

