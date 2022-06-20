Attack on Secunderabad Railway Station case transferred to Hyerabad city police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The case registered by the railway police in connection with the attack on Secunderabad Railway Station on Friday will be transferred to the Hyderabad city police for further investigation, said B Anuradha, SP, Secunderabad Railway Police.

“Since it is a major issue and connecting to several districts across the State, a decision has been taken to transfer the case to the city police,” the officer said. Anuradha said all those who were arrested in the case were from Telangana. “The role of people from other States is being investigated,” she added.

“The organisers of coaching academies told the aspirants about the agitation in Bihar and motivated them to do similar acts here to bring the issue to the notice of the Centre. The organisers misguided the aspirants, resulting in massive damage and violence. We are collecting evidence against all such academies and their organisers operating in Telangana and elsewhere,” she said.