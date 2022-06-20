Hyderabad: Three youths end life in separate incidents

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Allegedly upset with his father for not recharging his mobile phone so that he could play PUBG, a 23-year-old youth died by suicide at Kamatipura in Hyderabad. Police said that the youth, identified as Syed Saif-ur-Rahman had asked his father Syed Khaleel-ur-Rahman to recharge his mobile phone so that he had enough data to play PUBG. However, as Khaleel-ur-Rahman did not recharge the mobile, the youth hanged himself in the house. He was rushed to a private hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

In two more incidents, a 17-year-old girl, studying Intermediate, died by suicide at Talakondapally of Cyberabad after her mother admonished her for spending long hours on the mobile. The girl consumed an unidentified poison. Elsewhere, a 21-year-old MBA student died by suicide over personal issues at Medipally in Rachakonda commissionerate. She was found hanging at her home on Sunday.

