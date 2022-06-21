9 protesters discharged from Gandhi hospital: Doctor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A majority of the protesters injured at the Secunderabad Railway Station during a violent protest against Central government’s Agnipath scheme were discharged from the Gandhi Hospital on Monday.

Out of the 13 patients admitted to the hospital on Friday, we have allowed nine, who suffered minor injuries, to go home, said Dr Raja Rao, Hospital Superintendent. Of the 14 protesters injured on Friday, one among them was declared to be brought dead while another 13 were receiving treatment at the Gandhi Hospital.

More than four protesters who went through serious surgery are still undergoing treatment. Three of them had chest injuries and one had a fractured leg. “All the patients are in stable condition. However, it takes more than seven days to remove stitches. Till then, the patients have to be in the hospital,’ Dr Rao said.

Though the protesters had suffered minor injuries, they were kept in the hospital for an additional day for counselling on anxiety and depression. After 72 hours, they have been discharged as their physical health was stable, he informed.