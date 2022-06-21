Hyderabad private hospital fined Rs 24 crore over property tax returns 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A private hospital here has been fined heavily for submitting false details in the application for self-assessment of property tax. The officials of the Nizampet Municipal Corporation have issued notices imposing a hefty fine of Rs 24 crore on SLG Hospital in Bachupally.

SLG Hospital in Bachupally is spread over 4 acres. Permission was granted for the construction of nine floors including two cellars and ground floor in 10 lakh square yards. Officials of the Nizampet Municipal Corporation, which conducted the inquiry, said that the hospital had filed incorrect property tax returns. According to the Telangana Municipal Act, if the details provided by the applicant are incorrect, a fine of 25 times the value of the property will be imposed. According to this, a sum of Rs 24 crore has been imposed on the hospital, the officials said.