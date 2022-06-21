T-Fiber receives ICT transformation award

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Fiber Grid Corporation Ltd (T-Fiber) received an award from the KCCI under the category of ‘ICT Transformation under Digital India’ during their 5th Annual Meet and Business Excellence Awards 2022.

KCCI is emerging as one of the most rapidly growing apex business organisations and one of India’s Youngest Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It called on nominations from the industry for multiple categories, and the IBI group from Delhi has nominated T-Fiber under the ICT (Information and Communications Technology) category.

After due diligence with other nominations, KCCI considered the T-Fiber’s unique architecture with an end-to-end OFC network connecting government institutions, homes and enterprises in rural Telangana and selected T-Fiber for the award.