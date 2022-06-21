STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
T-Fiber receives ICT transformation award

KCCI is emerging as one of the most rapidly growing apex business organisations and one of India's Youngest Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Published: 21st June 2022 06:17 AM

Sujai Karampuri, MD, T-Fiber receives the award from Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana Fiber Grid Corporation Ltd (T-Fiber) received an award from the KCCI under the category of ‘ICT Transformation under Digital India’ during their 5th Annual Meet and Business Excellence Awards 2022.

After due diligence with other nominations, KCCI considered the T-Fiber's unique architecture with an end-to-end OFC network connecting government institutions, homes and enterprises in rural Telangana and selected T-Fiber for the award. 

After due diligence with other nominations, KCCI considered the T-Fiber’s unique architecture with an end-to-end OFC network connecting government institutions, homes and enterprises in rural Telangana and selected T-Fiber for the award.

