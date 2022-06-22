Agnipath stir: Avula Subba Rao held by Hyderabad police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Avula Subba Rao, a retired Medical Assistant in the Indian Army, and the owner of a chain of private defence coaching centres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh was apprehended by city police in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

He is accused of instigating Army aspirants to unleash violence at the Secunderabad Railway Station on Friday, protesting the Centre’s Agnipath Scheme. His apprehension comes as a surprise, even as the AP police have given him a ‘clean chit’, as they could not find any incriminating evidence confirming his involvement in the arson.

It was learnt that immediately after the Agnipath scheme announcement on May 16, Subba Rao and owners of several other private defence coaching centres in Telangana, provoked the aspirants, when the latter approached them and voiced their grievances.

Police have already confirmed that the attacks were instigated by coaching centres, telling the aspirants to launch Bihar-style attacks to grab the Centre’s attention to their grievances. Hailing from Prakasam district of AP, Rao started Sai Defence Academy in 2015. He opened another branch of his academy in Secunderabad recently.