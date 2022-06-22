'Had never put myself down': Telangana techie on playing Indian Wheelchair Premier League for first time

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Monu Shek, the vice-captain of the Telangana Wheelchair Cricket team, is to play its first-ever Indian Wheelchair Premier League season-3 (IWPL-2022). He, also an employee at Dell Technologies, opens up to CE about the struggle that led him to the IWPL.

Monu Shek lost his limbs and arm completely due to electric shock when he was seven years old. “Past is past, and I have no control over it. All I have in my hand is the present and future. I was flat on my back. But I never left my passion for cricket. I have been working hard and found my way of playing cricket. I developed my techniques and kept practising; disability has always been a challenge. Still, I had never put myself down,” says Monu.

He is also a key member that led to the formation of the Telangana Wheelchair Cricket Association three years ago. “I was always considerate of the importance of sport for the disabled. It helped me work hard to form an association; currently, we are a team of 20 players,” he added.

Monu has played seven national matches with an impressive strike rate of 150+ and an unbeaten score of 87 runs in 55 balls.