Watch your eye

Rachel Dammala

HYDERABAD: The recent spell of rain has brought respite after months of scorching heat. But these rains bring about a rise in humidity, meaning, higher chances of eye infection. Our eyes are one of the most sensitive yet ignored parts of our body. And unfortunately, the rainy season can make us susceptible to eye infections. Explaining why, Dr Deepthi, consultant ophthalmologist and retina specialist at Care Hospitals, HITEC City, says, “The moisture content in the air creates a favourable condition for bacteria, viruses and other germs to grow and multiply, especially in your eyes.”

The doctor names conjunctivitis as one of the most common eye infections during the monsoon. “Some of the common symptoms of conjunctivitis include redness of the eye, swelling, yellow sticky discharge from the eyes, and itching, associated with pain. Fortunately, it is an easily treatable eye problem. Proper eye care should become a priority during monsoons to help protect from infections like conjunctivitis, dry eyes and corneal ulcers which can lead to blindness. Commonly known as pink eye, the infection can be easily spread from one person to another by touch,” she informs.

Other common eye infections during the monsoon include keratitis and trachoma. “This infection of the cornea caused by injury to the eyes, due to routine of contact lenses. If left unattended, the infection can even lead to blindness,” the Dr Deepthi warns.

Trachoma is a bacterial infection responsible for blindness in almost 1.9 million people across the globe! “This irreversible blindness can be caused through direct touch or towels and flies that have come in contact with the eyes or nose of an infected person. So it calls for more care than one might think,” the doctor shares.

Dr Aparna Saripalli, general physician, Ankura Hospital, Boduppal, says, “Kids should avoid touching or rubbing the eyes. Infections spread faster commonly touched items.”

Keep infections at bay:

Wash your hands with soap and water frequently

Separate your towels, linens, clothes and bedsheets

Do not wear contact lenses while swimming

Maintain good contact lens hygiene. Wash your hands thoroughly before wearing and taking them off

If trekking or cycling through the forest, wear protective eye gear

Bathe in warm water if you get drenched in the rain

Do not allow the flies to hover near your eyes

Any discomfort in the eyes, seek medical help, do not self-medicate

If infected, wear glasses or a face shield. Use boiled/filtered water to wash your eyes

Use lubricating eye drops as recommended by your doctors

Avoid rubbing your eyes when there is irritation

— Dr Swapna, ophthalmologist, Care Hospitals, Nampally