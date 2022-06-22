STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Watch your eye

Infections spread during rain due to increased moisture in the air 

Published: 22nd June 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Rachel Dammala
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The recent spell of rain has brought respite after months of scorching heat. But these rains bring about a rise in humidity, meaning, higher chances of eye infection. Our eyes are one of the most sensitive yet ignored parts of our body. And unfortunately, the rainy season can make us susceptible to eye infections. Explaining why, Dr Deepthi, consultant ophthalmologist and retina specialist at Care Hospitals, HITEC City, says, “The moisture content in the air creates a favourable condition for bacteria, viruses and other germs to grow and multiply, especially in your eyes.” 

The doctor names conjunctivitis as one of the most common eye infections during the monsoon. “Some of the common symptoms of conjunctivitis include redness of the eye, swelling, yellow sticky discharge from the eyes, and itching, associated with pain. Fortunately, it is an easily treatable eye problem. Proper eye care should become a priority during monsoons to help protect from infections like conjunctivitis, dry eyes and corneal ulcers which can lead to blindness. Commonly known as pink eye, the infection can be easily spread from one person to another by touch,” she informs. 

Other common eye infections during the monsoon include keratitis and trachoma. “This infection of the cornea caused by injury to the eyes, due to routine of contact lenses. If left unattended, the infection can even lead to blindness,” the Dr Deepthi warns. 

Trachoma is a bacterial infection responsible for blindness in almost 1.9 million people across the globe! “This irreversible blindness can be caused through direct touch or towels and flies that have come in contact with the eyes or nose of an infected person. So it calls for more care than one might think,” the doctor shares.  

Dr Aparna Saripalli, general physician, Ankura Hospital, Boduppal, says, “Kids should avoid touching or rubbing the eyes. Infections spread faster commonly touched items.”  

Keep infections at bay: 

  • Wash your hands with soap and water frequently
  • Separate your towels, linens, clothes and bedsheets
  • Do not wear contact lenses while swimming
  • Maintain good contact lens hygiene. Wash your hands thoroughly before wearing and taking them off 
  • If trekking or cycling through the forest, wear protective eye gear
  • Bathe in warm water if you get drenched in the rain 
  • Do not allow the flies to hover near your eyes
  • Any discomfort in the eyes, seek medical help, do not self-medicate
  • If infected, wear glasses or a face shield. Use boiled/filtered water to wash your eyes 
  • Use lubricating eye drops as recommended by your doctors 
  • Avoid rubbing your eyes when there is irritation

— Dr Swapna, ophthalmologist, Care Hospitals, Nampally

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Infection Eye Infection
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
'We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning': Maharashtra rebel MLAs
Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)
Race to Raisina Hill: The tough yet illustrious journey of Droupadi Murmu
Software employee Sai Charan Nakka.
Software employee from Telangana shot dead in US
Image used for representational purpose only.
Indians barred from ‘high potential’ visas for UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp