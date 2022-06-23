Hyderabad cyber fraudster dies by suicide after twist in the tale

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Investigators probing a cheating complaint were left amazed at the twist in the tale. A 37-year-old psychiatrist from Bowenpally approached the police saying that she was facing threats from her fiance. She said that after separating from her husband, she got close to Sumit Sirohi whom she befriended on Facebook. Sirohi introduced himself as an employee of CISF based in Delhi.

At around the same time, Ravi Kapoor befriended her on Facebook. He claimed to be a Bollywood film director. Meanwhile, Sirohi proposed marriage to her, and sought her help to get someone to recommend his promotion. The psychiatrist turned to Kapoor who demanded `20 lakh to help. She agreed, and paid `13 lakh that Sirohi gave her.

After some days, she received a call from a person claiming to be Kapoor’s manager. He informed her that he died of a heart attack. It was after this that Sirohi threatening her to return the money. The investigators learnt that Sirohi, Kapoor and the manager were all the same person and the entire setup was to cheat the victim. The fraudster was identified as Nithin Tiwari from Alwar, Rajasthan. With cases up lined up against him in Rajasthan and Hyderabad, Tiwari died by suicide in his hometown.