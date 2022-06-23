STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad cyber fraudster dies by suicide after twist in the tale

Investigators were left amazed at the twist in the tale.

Published: 23rd June 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Investigators probing a cheating complaint were left amazed at the twist in the tale. A 37-year-old psychiatrist from Bowenpally approached the police saying that she was facing threats from her fiance. She said that after separating from her husband, she got close to Sumit Sirohi whom she befriended on Facebook. Sirohi introduced himself as an employee of CISF based in Delhi.

At around the same time, Ravi Kapoor befriended her on Facebook. He claimed to be a Bollywood film director. Meanwhile, Sirohi proposed marriage to her, and sought her help to get someone to recommend his promotion. The psychiatrist turned to Kapoor who demanded `20 lakh to help. She agreed, and paid `13 lakh that Sirohi gave her.

After some days, she received a call from a person claiming to be Kapoor’s manager. He informed her that he died of a heart attack. It was after this that Sirohi threatening her to return the money. The investigators learnt that Sirohi, Kapoor and the manager were all the same person and the entire setup was to cheat the victim. The fraudster was identified as Nithin Tiwari from Alwar, Rajasthan. With cases up lined up against him in Rajasthan and Hyderabad, Tiwari died by suicide in his hometown.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Sister Abhaya murder case. ( File Photo)
Abhaya murder case: HC suspends execution of life term, grants bail to convicts
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam leaves from the General council meet, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award
Traffic sub-inspector M Shivanna with a traffic violator 
This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp