Couple blames hospital for death of twin babies

The total cost of treatment for the baby boy was around Rs 33 lakh even though he died three days after the delivery.

Published: 24th June 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 07:02 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The parents of twins, Suvarna and Raghunath Reddy, who lost their prematurely born twins, are accusing the staff of Rainbow Hospital for the death of their babies. According to them, the hospital which charged Rs 60 lakh for the treatment, neglected the babies born at 25 weeks of gestation.Survarna, who was five months pregnant, was admitted to the Rainbow Children’s Hospital in Banjara Hills in the last week of April. 

On May 9, she delivered a boy and a girl prematurely with birth weights of 580 grams and 610 grams. 
The total cost of treatment for the baby boy was around Rs 33 lakh even though he died three days after the delivery. The treatment costs for the baby girl, who died on Wednesday, came to Rs 19 lakh. 

Hospital denies charges

However, the hospital says that the accusation of negligence is wrong. “These babies were very sick, had very immature lungs and from the very beginning needing high level ventilatory support, said Dr K. Prashanth, Group Medical Director at Rainbow Children’s Hospital.

“Every decision regarding the treatment of the babies was made in agreement and in partnership with the parents following several detailed discussions on a regular basis,” the director further said, adding that the hospital has also extended necessary financial support to the family from the beginning. There was no pressure on the family to clear the hospital bills, the director said.

Dues pending: Mgmt

According to the hospital, the parents have paid only Rs 6,29,500 to the hospital for the treatment of both the babies in NICU. The Andhra Pradesh CMRF also extended support with a Letter of Credit (LOC) for an amount of Rs 12,50,000 and the balance amount was supported by the hospital.

