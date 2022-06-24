STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drunk techie falls to death from 6th floor 

A source revealed that Naga Sandeep reportedly consumed alcohol with his friends and returned home.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A techie fell to his death from the sixth floor of an apartment building in Deepthi Srinagar Colony at Miyapur late on Wednesday. The apartment watchman first saw the body of 32-year-old Uppuluri Naga Sandeep lying in a pool of blood and informed others. They rushed him to hospital where he was declared brought dead. 

According to police, Naga Sandeep was a software engineer in a private company and resided in an apartment on the fourth floor in Deepthi Srinagar Colony with his wife and daughter. He recently returned from Dubai and was planning to return to work. 

A source revealed that Naga Sandeep reportedly consumed alcohol with his friends and returned home. While his wife and daughter were sleeping, Sandeep, who was standing near the railing on the terrace, fell off the building.

The body was moved to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem examination and was later handed over to the family. Police have registered a case under Section 174 of  CrPC in connection  with his death and are investigating. 

