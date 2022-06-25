STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad skies open up but no heavy rains in next 7 days

In Hyderabad, surface winds are likely to be south-westerlies with wind speeds around 8–14 kmph.

Published: 25th June 2022 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The skies, which remained cloudy during the day, opened up in the evening rains in Hyderabad with thunderstorms and light to moderate rains. Till 8 pm, Balanagar has recorded the highest rainfall of 16 mm, followed by Tirumalagiri (13.5 mm) and Alwal (12.5 mm). However, the chances of Hyderabad getting heavy rains in the next one week are bleak.

According to the forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rainfall activity during the next three days is nil and the only possibility is thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places in a few districts of Telangana.

In Hyderabad, surface winds are likely to be south-westerlies with wind speeds around 8–14 kmph. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 degrees and 24 degrees respectively. So far, the rainfall status in GHMC has been deficient. GHMC limits have recorded 66 mm of rainfall between June 1 and June 24, just below normal.

But overall rainfall in the state has been normal. The prevailing weather conditions are attributed to mainly low-level westerlies/ south-westerlies over the state. Across the state, there was light to moderate rainfall in Adilabad, Asifabad, Jagtial, Nirmal and Mancherial districts. During the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 58 mm was recorded in Gandhari in Kamareddy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMD Rain Clouds
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo| PTI)
The Eknath Shinde story: Auto driver who shook Shiv Sena's foundations
Infosys (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Infosys recruits over 85,000 freshers in FY22, hiring up by 2.2 times in two years
CEO and Managing Director of Mantri Developers Sushil Mantri (Photo | Twitter/@MrSushilMantri)
Mantri Developers CMD Sushil Mantri arrested by ED in money-laundering case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp