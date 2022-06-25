Hyderabad skies open up but no heavy rains in next 7 days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The skies, which remained cloudy during the day, opened up in the evening rains in Hyderabad with thunderstorms and light to moderate rains. Till 8 pm, Balanagar has recorded the highest rainfall of 16 mm, followed by Tirumalagiri (13.5 mm) and Alwal (12.5 mm). However, the chances of Hyderabad getting heavy rains in the next one week are bleak.

According to the forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rainfall activity during the next three days is nil and the only possibility is thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places in a few districts of Telangana.

In Hyderabad, surface winds are likely to be south-westerlies with wind speeds around 8–14 kmph. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 degrees and 24 degrees respectively. So far, the rainfall status in GHMC has been deficient. GHMC limits have recorded 66 mm of rainfall between June 1 and June 24, just below normal.

But overall rainfall in the state has been normal. The prevailing weather conditions are attributed to mainly low-level westerlies/ south-westerlies over the state. Across the state, there was light to moderate rainfall in Adilabad, Asifabad, Jagtial, Nirmal and Mancherial districts. During the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 58 mm was recorded in Gandhari in Kamareddy.