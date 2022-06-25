STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Safety Clubs set to roll out across Telangana

The clubs, launched by SHE Teams, seek to ensure the safety of girls and women in families, colleges and communities.

Published: 25th June 2022 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Safety Clubs, launched in six Hyderabad colleges in 2020, will now be set up in 33 colleges across Telangana. The clubs, launched by SHE Teams, seek to ensure the safety of girls and women in families, colleges and communities.

The clubs will act as a bridge between youth and the community. Members will be trained, made to engage in activities and communicate with the local police to understand how the system works. The clubs will empower the younger generation to become more responsible. With the Covid scare ebbing, SHE Teams is all set to launch the clubs in colleges across the state.

Each cluster will have 30 students -- both boys and girls -- accompanied by a lecturer, who will act as a mentor. Explaining, the selection process of the students, Additional DGP and Women Safety Officer Swat Lakra said, “Curriculum given by the professionals will be distributed among the interested students. Based on their preference and interest, they will be divided and trained in three categories; law, cyber safety and abuse.

Mentor frequently engages and the students will be given activities not only to contribute their work within the college but workshops and awareness programmes are also in thoughts. They will be heading out, collaborate with SHE Teams and local police to voice the happening in the community.” She added,

“I have seen boy students showing equal passion to empower girls and women around them and what better than the boys understanding the plight of girls!” A web portal will soon be set up for students, which will be monitored by officials in Women Safety Wing, Hyderabad. Safety Clubs are all set to roll out provide safety and confidence to girls and women.

2020 Pilot
Six Hyderabad colleges took part in the Safety Clubs pilot project in 2020. These are Bhadruka College, Shreyas Engineering College, Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini College, Aurora College, Jagruthi College and JNTU

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Safety Clubs
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo| PTI)
The Eknath Shinde story: Auto driver who shook Shiv Sena's foundations
Infosys (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Infosys recruits over 85,000 freshers in FY22, hiring up by 2.2 times in two years
CEO and Managing Director of Mantri Developers Sushil Mantri (Photo | Twitter/@MrSushilMantri)
Mantri Developers CMD Sushil Mantri arrested by ED in money-laundering case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp