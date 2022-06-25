Safety Clubs set to roll out across Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Safety Clubs, launched in six Hyderabad colleges in 2020, will now be set up in 33 colleges across Telangana. The clubs, launched by SHE Teams, seek to ensure the safety of girls and women in families, colleges and communities.

The clubs will act as a bridge between youth and the community. Members will be trained, made to engage in activities and communicate with the local police to understand how the system works. The clubs will empower the younger generation to become more responsible. With the Covid scare ebbing, SHE Teams is all set to launch the clubs in colleges across the state.

Each cluster will have 30 students -- both boys and girls -- accompanied by a lecturer, who will act as a mentor. Explaining, the selection process of the students, Additional DGP and Women Safety Officer Swat Lakra said, “Curriculum given by the professionals will be distributed among the interested students. Based on their preference and interest, they will be divided and trained in three categories; law, cyber safety and abuse.

Mentor frequently engages and the students will be given activities not only to contribute their work within the college but workshops and awareness programmes are also in thoughts. They will be heading out, collaborate with SHE Teams and local police to voice the happening in the community.” She added,

“I have seen boy students showing equal passion to empower girls and women around them and what better than the boys understanding the plight of girls!” A web portal will soon be set up for students, which will be monitored by officials in Women Safety Wing, Hyderabad. Safety Clubs are all set to roll out provide safety and confidence to girls and women.

2020 Pilot

Six Hyderabad colleges took part in the Safety Clubs pilot project in 2020. These are Bhadruka College, Shreyas Engineering College, Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini College, Aurora College, Jagruthi College and JNTU