The amazing maize

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Corn is the perfect snack for the rainy season, loved by kids and adults alike. Here are some quick and easy recipes with ingredients that are readily available in your kitchens, to try this weekend!

CORN SALAD

Ingredients

1 cup fresh or frozen corn kernels, boiled

1/3 cup diced cucumber

1/3 cup diced tomato

2 tbsp diced onion

1 green chilli, finely chopped

2 tbsp finely chopped coriander leaves

1 tbsp olive oil, optional

1 tbsp lemon juice

1/4 tsp black pepper powder

Salt to taste

Method

● Boil the corn in salted water in a pressure cooker for 4-whistles

● Let them cool down to room temperature

● Add diced cucumber, diced tomato, diced onion, chopped green chilli and coriander leaves

● Pour 1 tbsp of lime juice over it

● Pour 1 tbsp of olive oil over it

● Sprinkle 1/4 tsp black pepper powder and salt to taste

● Toss gently to mix well. Corn salad is ready. Serve it as an accompaniment

— By Sheena Mrinalini, home chef

MOKKA JONNA SEEKH KEBAB

Ingredients

100 gm frozen sweet corn

50 gm grated cottage cheese

15 gm grated potato

3 gm chopped green chilli

3 gm chopped coriander

Salt to taste

2 gm garam masala

1 pinch of jeera powder

15 gm corn flour

10 gm chaat masala

3 gm black salt

5 gm amchur powder

Method

● Take the frozen corn and mix it in a mixer and squeeze the mix in a muslin cloth

● In a bowl take mince corn, cottage cheese and potatoes and add all the above ingredients. Mix it till smooth dough. Divide the mixture into 4 poppers

● Take a skewer and apply mixture along with it, with a moist palm in a cylindrical shape

● Roast in a moderately hot tandoor over a charcoal grill for 6-8 mins

● Serve hot with your choice of salad and chutney

— Ilmas Baig, head chef, Anna Native, Sainikpuri

CORN KURKURE

Ingredients

250 gm baby corn

50 gm all-purpose flour

2 tbsp corn flour

2 tbsp oregano

Salt – to taste

100 ml water

200 ml oil

Method

● Take the baby corn and cut it in half first. Take some cornflour, all-purpose flour, oregano, and salt to taste, and place them in a separate bowl. This may be made into a slurry by adding water and mixing well

● Add the baby corn into it and coat them well

● Preheat the oil and add the baby corn mixture and fry

● Serve these crunchy baby corn kurkure into a bowl and garnish with fried kaju, oil fried curry leaves

— By V.H Suresh, executive chef, Platform 65, Kukatpally