The amazing maize
Corn is the perfect snack for the rainy season, loved by kids and adults alike. Here are some quick and easy recipes with ingredients that are readily available in your kitchens, to try this weekend!
CORN SALAD
Ingredients
- 1 cup fresh or frozen corn kernels, boiled
- 1/3 cup diced cucumber
- 1/3 cup diced tomato
- 2 tbsp diced onion
- 1 green chilli, finely chopped
- 2 tbsp finely chopped coriander leaves
- 1 tbsp olive oil, optional
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- 1/4 tsp black pepper powder
- Salt to taste
Method
● Boil the corn in salted water in a pressure cooker for 4-whistles
● Let them cool down to room temperature
● Add diced cucumber, diced tomato, diced onion, chopped green chilli and coriander leaves
● Pour 1 tbsp of lime juice over it
● Pour 1 tbsp of olive oil over it
● Sprinkle 1/4 tsp black pepper powder and salt to taste
● Toss gently to mix well. Corn salad is ready. Serve it as an accompaniment
— By Sheena Mrinalini, home chef
MOKKA JONNA SEEKH KEBAB
Ingredients
- 100 gm frozen sweet corn
- 50 gm grated cottage cheese
- 15 gm grated potato
- 3 gm chopped green chilli
- 3 gm chopped coriander
- Salt to taste
- 2 gm garam masala
- 1 pinch of jeera powder
- 15 gm corn flour
- 10 gm chaat masala
- 3 gm black salt
- 5 gm amchur powder
Method
● Take the frozen corn and mix it in a mixer and squeeze the mix in a muslin cloth
● In a bowl take mince corn, cottage cheese and potatoes and add all the above ingredients. Mix it till smooth dough. Divide the mixture into 4 poppers
● Take a skewer and apply mixture along with it, with a moist palm in a cylindrical shape
● Roast in a moderately hot tandoor over a charcoal grill for 6-8 mins
● Serve hot with your choice of salad and chutney
— Ilmas Baig, head chef, Anna Native, Sainikpuri
CORN KURKURE
Ingredients
- 250 gm baby corn
- 50 gm all-purpose flour
- 2 tbsp corn flour
- 2 tbsp oregano
- Salt – to taste
- 100 ml water
- 200 ml oil
Method
● Take the baby corn and cut it in half first. Take some cornflour, all-purpose flour, oregano, and salt to taste, and place them in a separate bowl. This may be made into a slurry by adding water and mixing well
● Add the baby corn into it and coat them well
● Preheat the oil and add the baby corn mixture and fry
● Serve these crunchy baby corn kurkure into a bowl and garnish with fried kaju, oil fried curry leaves
— By V.H Suresh, executive chef, Platform 65, Kukatpally