Snake found slithering in Osmania General Hospital

HYDERABAD: A snake found in the Osmania General Hospital on Saturday was rescued by a a snake catcher, bringing relief to the hundreds of patients and staff. The sight of snakes slithering in corridors of the hospital has become increasingly common due to sanitation issues in the premises, said some of the staff.

A snake catcher rescues the reptile

from the hospital

On Saturday, a junior clerk working in the General Surgery Department of the hospital noticed a rat snake when he went to his vehicle parked in the premises of the department at around 11 am.

The snake catcher reached the location in half an hour and rescued the reptile which had by that time hid itself in a pit. “We experience such situations a lot of times,” said a sanitary worker. Watching rats running in the hospital wards is now commonplace, the worker added.