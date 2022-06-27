Classical notes enthral audience at Saawan Aayo

Shamma Kalodi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The iconic Ravindra Bharati in the city hosted ‘Saawan Aayo’, an Indian classical music event organised by Kailas Sangeet Trust in association with the Department of Tourism, Telangana, on Sunday. The evening witnessed enthralling musical performances by well-known artistes like Ruchira Panda, Vyasmurti Katti, Prattyush Banerjee, Ojas Adhiya, and Rajendra Nakod.

The programme was inaugurated by Jayesh Rajan IAS, Principal IT Secretary of Telangana; Mohan Hemmadi, President of Surmandal; Anupama Bhagwat, co-founder and managing trustee of Kailas Sangeet Trust; Ruchira Panda, vocalist; Subranil Gangabasi, co-founder and managing trustee of Kailas Sangeet Trust, by the lighting of the lamp. Pavana Guruprasad moderated the event.

The performance by Sarangee artiste Kumari Niharika, accompanied by master Vijay Panchal’s tabla left the audience spellbound. Amit Jhingran, Chief General Manager, SBI Hyderabad Circle; Shruti Gangabasi, co-founder, HCD DREAM Interior Solutions Pvt Ltd; Kailas Sangeet Trusta, among others, felicitated the artistes with mementos.

The major performance by vocal artist Ruchira Panda, accompanied by tanpura players Ruma Gupta (who is also her student) and O Ratnam Raju, harmonium player Vyasmurti Katti, and tabla player Rajendra Nakod enthralled the audience.

Ruchira Panda, in honour of her guru, ended with a few notes on monsoon lyrics saawan aaya’. One of the foremost artistes of the generation, Pandit Prattyush Banerjee and Ojas Adhya who has his name on Limca Book of Records for being the youngest tabla player, gave the finale performance. The exhilarating performance by the duo invoked serenity and added grace to the event. The celebration of monsoon ragas which began with the miya ki malhar raga was followed by other varieties of malhar.