Rape accused abducted at Rachakonda, forced to marry victim

Venkatesh Naik was accused of raping the woman and a case is pending against him at Saroornagar police station. Venkatesh Naik, who was arrested, is now out on bail.

Published: 27th June 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a strange incident, a 26-year-old rape accused was allegedly kidnapped at Chaitanyapuri of Rachakonda commissionerate in the city on Sunday and forced to marry the victim. 
Police found that the family members of the victim kidnapped Nenavath Venkatesh Naik and got him married to the woman. He was rescued and handed over to his family, the police said. 

Venkatesh Naik was accused of raping the woman and a case is pending against him at Saroornagar police station. Venkatesh Naik, who was arrested, is now out on bail. As per the bail orders, he went to Saroornagar police station on Sunday morning to appear before the investigating officer. 

When he was returning home, Gaja Naik, Niranjan Naik and their associates started following him. When he reached Durganagar area, they kidnapped him and took him to Singarengi colony, Saidabad on their bike and performed his marriage forcibly near a temple. B Ravi Kumar, Inspector of Chaitanyapuri, said the case is being investigated.

