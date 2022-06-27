Youth immolates self after minor girl rejects marriage proposal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset over a marriage proposal rejection, a 21-year-old man self-immolated at a minor girl’s house in Chandrayangutta on Sunday. The victim Mohammad Jamaal doused himself with diesel, went to the terrace of the girl’s house and set himself on fire, a police officer said. He added that the girl’s family members couldn’t identify who he was at first, but later identified him after the flames were put off.

Sources said Jamaal used to work at a boutique and fell in love with the owner’s 16-year-old daughter. He allegedly proposed to her but was upset after she rejected it. Since then, he had allegedly been threatening her via calls and messages. However, before the girl could intimate her parents, Jamaal expressed his desire to marry her.

The girl’s family members reprimanded him for wanting to marry a minor and also informed Jamaal’s parents. Depressed by the turn of events, he bought diesel, went to the terrace of the minor’s house, set himself on fire and came down running to the second floor. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but the doctors declared him brought dead.