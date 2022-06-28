Hyderabad airport bounces back after pandemic blues

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bouncing back sharply from pandemic blues, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) has been witnessing an increase in passenger footfall and Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) over the last few months.

Compared to other metro airports in the country, Hyderabad airport has the highest international passenger recovery, during the period between April 2021 and March 2022. In the domestic segment, Hyderabad Airport’s recovery was at par with Delhi International Airport, which is another GMR Group airport.

The airport witnessed over 15 lakh domestic passengers and around 2.7 lakh international travelers, in May. The domestic traffic recovery was 93 of the pre-Covid level and international traffic recovery was 86 percent in May. On June 10, the number of international passengers crossed 10,000 in the International segment. This is the highest ever post Covid international passenger number at Hyderabad.

The number of domestic passengers in a single day from Hyderabad International Airport crossed 53,000 on May 15, which is 103 percent of pre-Covid daily average domestic traffic. The airport also recorded the highest number of post-Covid domestic Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) of 401 on May 15 May (89 per cent of pre-Covid traffic) The post-Covid growth in the destinations being connected has improved and in the last few months, it has added 15 new domestic sectors. Hyderabad is now connected to over 70 domestic destinations, from the pre-Covid period of 55 domestic destinations.

With International travel resuming, Hyderabad airport is now connected to its earlier destinations like London, Singapore, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Dubai, Qatar, Sharjah, Doha and Kuwait to name a few. Except for Hongkong, all the earlier international destinations are now connected to Hyderabad. Pradeep Panicker, CEO - GHIAL, said, “Hyderabad Airport has seen a rise in passenger footfall. Efforts are on to connect Hyderabad to more destinations.”